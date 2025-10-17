Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 939,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $32,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $29,935,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 292.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,453,160.90. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,182,514 shares of company stock worth $202,298,671. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

