Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,971,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,894 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

