jvl associates llc Buys 1,533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

