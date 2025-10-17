Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

