Kidder Stephen W Sells 924 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,508,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day moving average of $190.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.57.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,872 shares of company stock valued at $46,980,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

