KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 5,000 Shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Flagstar Financial were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Flagstar Financial and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Flagstar Financial Trading Down 6.8%

FLG opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.