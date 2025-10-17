KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Murphy Oil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

