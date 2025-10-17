KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Semtech were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Semtech by 12,214.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.53. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Semtech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,539.75. The trade was a 33.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

