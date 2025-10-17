KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 1,100 Shares of RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in RadNet were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 563.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,365. This trade represents a 32.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 239,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,398,171.42. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,098 shares of company stock worth $9,430,715. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Get Our Latest Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.93 and a beta of 1.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.