KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 4,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Rayonier by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 72,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 18.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

