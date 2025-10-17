KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 800 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 67.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,652,000 after purchasing an additional 689,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 63.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 392,159 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the first quarter worth $14,849,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes in the first quarter valued at $13,736,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Champion Homes by 134.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 247,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Champion Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

