KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

