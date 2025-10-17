KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,197.50. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 in the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.