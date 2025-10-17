KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $711,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Envista were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 100.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $274,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on Envista in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NYSE:NVST opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.44. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

