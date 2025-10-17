KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.80. International Bancshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

