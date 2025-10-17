KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in Parsons Corporation $PSN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Parsons were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,764 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $136,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Parsons by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 379,254 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after buying an additional 319,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE PSN opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.64. Parsons Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

