KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 6,300 Shares of InMode Ltd. $INMD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in InMode were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 6.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 97,496 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 302.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 63.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

InMode Stock Down 0.3%

INMD stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $962.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

