KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. $M

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Macy’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Macy’s by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,585.30. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.