KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,100 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $1,922,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $18,511,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $209.91 on Friday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.72 and a 12 month high of $220.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

