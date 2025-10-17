KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 900 Shares of EchoStar Corporation $SATS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 70,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

SATS opened at $72.33 on Friday. EchoStar Corporation has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $17,625,721.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,392,256.75. The trade was a 38.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $12,572,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,078.40. The trade was a 99.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480 in the last ninety days. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

