Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.25 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.3% in the second quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.0% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the second quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

META opened at $712.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $747.80 and its 200 day moving average is $682.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,353.28. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,717 shares of company stock worth $164,599,932 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.