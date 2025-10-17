Lbp Am Sa Has $459.62 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,909,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 794,639 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 6.5% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $459,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

