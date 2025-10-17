LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $13.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $247.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

