LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $747.80 and a 200 day moving average of $682.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,353.28. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.