Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

