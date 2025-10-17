ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,964,000 after acquiring an additional 691,678 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 539.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 587,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 465,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 353,009 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,784,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 241,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

