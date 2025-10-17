Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 131 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.