Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $747.80 and its 200 day moving average is $682.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,353.28. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,717 shares of company stock worth $164,599,932. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

