Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Amundi raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,353.28. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,717 shares of company stock worth $164,599,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $747.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

