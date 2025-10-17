Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by IMZ Advisory Inc

IMZ Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.3% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 49,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $14,641,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

