Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $712.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $747.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,353.28. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

