Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Navera Investment Management Ltd.

Navera Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $712.07 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $747.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.