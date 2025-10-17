Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $712.07 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,353.28. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,717 shares of company stock worth $164,599,932 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

