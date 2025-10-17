Micron Technology’s (MU) Hold (C+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c+) rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.72. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,106.08. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

