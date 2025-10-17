Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Trimmed by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $511.61 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

