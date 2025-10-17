Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Stake Boosted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Millrose Properties by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $32.28 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

About Millrose Properties

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.