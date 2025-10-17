MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

