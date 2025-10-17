Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $3.67 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

