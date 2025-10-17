New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NRI Wealth Management LC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 29,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 46.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 38.8% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 5,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.