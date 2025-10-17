Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 85.5% in the second quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 28,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Amazon.com by 96.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average of $212.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

