Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

