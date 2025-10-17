Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.74 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,032,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285,484 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,742,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

