Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,717 shares of company stock worth $164,599,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

