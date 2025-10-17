Northland Capmk Forecasts Salesforce Q1 Earnings

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 13th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,931,019.44. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,521,495. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

