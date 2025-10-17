NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lifted by Victrix Investment Advisors

Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.0% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Arete boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.