NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

