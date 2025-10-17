NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Rogco LP

Rogco LP grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 75.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 115.3% during the second quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

