NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TABR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 86,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 787,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 33,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

