NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.