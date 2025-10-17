NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average of $152.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.